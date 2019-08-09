Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lowered Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $1.13 Million as Stock Value Declined; West Oak Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Shares Declined

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 7.05 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 22/05/2018 – Redmond Mag: Qualcomm’s Datacenter Chief Leaves the Company; 12/03/2018 – Treasury Dept: Statement by Secretary Mnuchin on the President’s Decision Regarding Broadcom’s Takeover Attempt of Qualcomm; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Report Discusses US-China Trade Spat; Qualcomm, Broadcom

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 19,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 192,146 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, down from 212,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 7.05 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm comes under pressure on legal disputes; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Republican senator backs review of Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 13/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn hostile bid for Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 15/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN IS SAID SEEKING FUNDING FOR BUYOUT: FT; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter &Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,995 shares to 59,814 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 7,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

