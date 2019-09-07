Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Increased Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stake by $378,400; Valuation Rose; Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Price Rose While Harvest Capital Strategies Has Upped Its Stake

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 624,488 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 14/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 14; 09/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 9; 09/05/2018 – S&P: Bunge’s Improved Operating Outlook Should Allow Credit Measures to Steadily Improve; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO PRESSURE BUNGE TO SELL ITSELF: DJ; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 03/04/2018 – Argentina modifies soybean export tax timing in boost to shippers; 09/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 9; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION, LED BY VALMOR SCHAFFER

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 111,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 94,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 1.16 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.93 million activity. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian. On Wednesday, May 22 WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 4,000 shares. $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $1.01M were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Llc holds 0.02% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Public Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 1.07 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking holds 111,621 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,865 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lesa Sroufe invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 28,700 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 102,144 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 28,354 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability stated it has 53,405 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd has 184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 940 shares. Paloma Management Co has invested 0.14% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 724,949 shares.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 35,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Plains Partners Lp by 1.87M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,995 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos (NYSE:LOW) by 7,065 shares to 6,020 shares, valued at $659,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jm Smucker Co/The (NYSE:SJM) by 73,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,843 shares, and cut its stake in Manpower Inc (NYSE:MAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Macquarie Gp Ltd has 103,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0.13% or 20,588 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1.91M shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 9,738 shares. Blair William Il has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 32,153 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). First Tru Advsr LP reported 403,635 shares. West Family reported 1.57% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 616,307 shares. Rmb Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 36,682 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh has 40,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 10,540 shares.

