Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Utstarcom Holdings (UTSI) Has 0.33 Sentiment

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 2.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc acquired 11,307 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)'s stock declined 2.21%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 394,207 shares with $22.52M value, up from 382,900 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $250.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 3.07 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Utstarcom Holdings Corp (UTSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 2 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 6 decreased and sold their equity positions in Utstarcom Holdings Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.31 million shares, down from 1.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Utstarcom Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Analysts await UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 183.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by UTStarcom Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. for 15,755 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 3,529 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Group Llc has 0% invested in the company for 30 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 87 shares.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure well-known provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company has market cap of $105.66 million. The firm offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions. It has a 37.08 P/E ratio. It focuses on delivering carrier-class broadband transport and access products and solutions optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offloading.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.0135 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9665. About 501 shares traded. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) has declined 23.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.20% the S&P500.

More notable recent UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "UTStarcom Announces Changes to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire" on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "UTStarcom Introduces New SyncRing Products at Softbank World 2019 – GlobeNewswire" published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "UTStarcom Reports Unaudited Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire" on May 10, 2019.

