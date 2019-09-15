Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; UCB S A ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (UCBJF) Shorts Down By 17.67%

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 2.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc acquired 11,307 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 394,207 shares with $22.52M value, up from 382,900 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $247.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations

UCB S A ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) had a decrease of 17.67% in short interest. UCBJF’s SI was 478,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 17.67% from 580,700 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 2391 days are for UCB S A ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)’s short sellers to cover UCBJF’s short positions. It closed at $73.35 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines and solutions for people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. The company has market cap of $13.68 billion. The Company’s core products include Cimzia for ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Keppra, Vimpat, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and restless legs syndrome. It has a 13.58 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergy; Venlafaxine ER for depressive and anxiety disorders; Nootropil for cognitive disorders; and Xyrem for narcolepsy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 3.40% above currents $59.96 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, July 8. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $6200 target. J.P. Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, March 18. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $62 target.