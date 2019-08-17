Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lowered By $306,000 Its Ferro (FOE) Stake; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Decreased Wabco Holdings (WBC) Stake By $13.11 Million

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased Ferro Corp (FOE) stake by 38.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 17,000 shares as Ferro Corp (FOE)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 26,600 shares with $504,000 value, down from 43,600 last quarter. Ferro Corp now has $900.44M valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 636,323 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 27/04/2018 – Ferro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to Descendant of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAY CO’S FINANCIAL CONDITION FOLLOWING POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST WOULD REMAIN GOOD; 13/04/2018 – Austen Hufford: Breaking Across Dow Jones Newswires: Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Ferro $820m TLB’s for Reprice and Refi; Call April 10; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS CORP LTD FROA.BO SAYS COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS OF CO REJECTED RESOLUTION PLANS RECEIVED AND DECIDED TO LIQUIDATE CO; 15/05/2018 – MetalBulletin: FOCUS: Ferro-chrome quarterly benchmark still has its place in the short term; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS TO TAKEN DECISION TO LIQUIDATE COMPANY

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) stake by 22.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 100,100 shares as Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 341,750 shares with $45.05 million value, down from 441,850 last quarter. Wabco Holdings Inc now has $6.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 278,941 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) stake by 9,250 shares to 39,031 valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK) stake by 372,142 shares and now owns 3.09M shares. Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was raised too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. SPIZZO ALLEN A had bought 2,500 shares worth $39,750. Thomas Peter T bought $270,640 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 13,522 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 132,440 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 235,772 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Ntwk reported 145 shares. Dana Inv Advisors Incorporated has 90,028 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,120 were accumulated by Quantbot Tech L P. Parametric Assocs Lc holds 0% or 102,517 shares. 69,425 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 22,586 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.15% or 1.80 million shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 1.44M shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 13,135 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 38,727 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 12,772 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ferro Corp has $23 highest and $1600 lowest target. $20’s average target is 81.98% above currents $10.99 stock price. Ferro Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, August 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of FOE in report on Tuesday, April 2 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Sei Investments Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 2.63 million shares. First Lp owns 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 44,560 shares. Tci Wealth owns 0.03% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 553 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Limited has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Whittier Trust reported 1,215 shares stake. Moreover, Carlson Capital LP has 0.47% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Wesbanco Bancorporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Invesco holds 347,850 shares. Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 11,697 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 13,690 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 6,105 shares. Price Michael F reported 79,110 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants has 1,975 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.