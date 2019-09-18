Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Decreased Target (TGT) Position By $5.14 Million; Tpg-Axon Management LP Cut Centene Del (CNC) Holding

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 75.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 118,700 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Tpg-Axon Management Lp holds 38,600 shares with $2.02 million value, down from 157,300 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $18.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 1.34M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 34.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 59,815 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 113,189 shares with $9.80 million value, down from 173,004 last quarter. Target Corp now has $54.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $106.76. About 816,818 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. 2,850 Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares with value of $151,022 were bought by BLUME JESSICA L..

Among 5 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Centene Corp has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $65.80’s average target is 43.79% above currents $45.76 stock price. Centene Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 29. Citigroup upgraded the shares of CNC in report on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital Ltd owns 191,924 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1.41 million were reported by Td Asset Management. Westpac Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New Jersey-based Palisade Mngmt Llc Nj has invested 0.57% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited accumulated 22,422 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,591 shares. Holderness Invs has 0.14% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5,750 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hm Payson invested in 0% or 196 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Ltd Com invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.43% or 447,740 shares. Regions Financial holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 8,945 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 6,147 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 141,400 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Co owns 33,935 shares.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.21 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 230,074 shares to 3.56M valued at $94.66 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) stake by 19,142 shares and now owns 36,092 shares. Mr Cooper Group Inc was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $109.90’s average target is 2.94% above currents $106.76 stock price. Target had 21 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of TGT in report on Monday, May 20 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral”. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 29. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, May 23 report.