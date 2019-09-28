Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Holding in Dominion Energy (D) Boosted as Market Value Declined; Teradata Del Com (TDC) Holding Upped by Intrepid Capital Management Inc

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 9,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 332,110 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68M, up from 323,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (TDC) by 61.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 67,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The hedge fund held 178,664 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 110,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 621,342 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.40 TO $1.46, EST. $1.54; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics; 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 12,962 shares to 56,194 shares, valued at $11.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 123,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protective Ins Corp Cl B by 265,499 shares to 539,382 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $347,603 activity.