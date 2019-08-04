Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lowered Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Stake; Shorts at Mckesson (MCK) Lowered By 0.39%

Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) had a decrease of 0.39% in short interest. MCK’s SI was 4.40 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.39% from 4.42M shares previously. With 1.34M avg volume, 3 days are for Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)’s short sellers to cover MCK’s short positions. The SI to Mckesson Corporation’s float is 2.3%. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.13. About 1.27M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) stake by 51.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 49,123 shares as Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 46,006 shares with $1.35 million value, down from 95,129 last quarter. Boot Barn Hldgs Inc now has $861.98 million valuation. The stock decreased 7.60% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 2.01 million shares traded or 123.76% up from the average. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF LONE STAR WESTERN & CASUAL LLC; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mngmt has 0.37% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 108,600 shares. 27,854 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Nordea Management invested 0.01% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Petrus Trust Lta reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Victory Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 6,703 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 54,856 shares. 24,304 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company has 486,338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 175,000 are owned by Granite Point Capital Lp. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 525,929 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability owns 194,366 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd has invested 0.07% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $27.61 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. It has a 48.16 P/E ratio. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community oncology and other specialty practices.

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MCK in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22 with “Overweight”.