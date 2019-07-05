Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Decreased Cdk Global (CDK) Holding; Shorts at INGENICO GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (INGIF) Lowered By 21.71%

INGENICO GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:INGIF) had a decrease of 21.71% in short interest. INGIF’s SI was 230,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 21.71% from 294,400 shares previously. It closed at $81.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased Cdk Global Inc (CDK) stake by 17.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 465,923 shares as Cdk Global Inc (CDK)’s stock declined 9.27%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 2.22 million shares with $130.46M value, down from 2.68M last quarter. Cdk Global Inc now has $6.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.12. About 250,350 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Ingenico Group Â– GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, online, and mobile channels worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.25 billion. The firm offers various payment solutions; and operates a range of smart terminals combining technologies with the security requirements. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s smart terminals provide merchants with a platform and connectivity for deploying and managing payment, as well as value-enhancing business applications; and POS management services enable merchants to optimize their store and checkout formats and to cover consumer touch points.

More notable recent Ingenico Group – GCS (OTCMKTS:INGIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Focus On Europe – Ingenico: The Panic Reaction After The Profit Warning Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ingenico Exiting Iran Created A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wirecard – Ignore The Noise And Focus On Fundamentals? – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ingenico Group – GCS (OTCMKTS:INGIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ingenico Is Still A Great Company, But More Than Ever A Long-Term Play – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wirecard: High-Growth Company With Bad News And A Near-Recession In Germany Lead To Buy Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 219,535 shares to 413,212 valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 29,220 shares and now owns 190,627 shares. Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was raised too.