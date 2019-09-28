Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Boosted Its News New (NWSA) Position by $5.43 Million; Share Price Rose; Usca Ria Lowered Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $2.86 Million

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 84.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 14,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $525,000, down from 16,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 417,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 7.44 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.43 million, up from 7.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 897,271 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 02/04/2018 – NEWS CORP & TELSTRA COMPLETE FOXTEL TRANSACTION; 02/04/2018 – News Corp and Telstra Complete Transaction to Combine Foxtel and FOX SPORTS Australia; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – DUGOUT WILL BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF DUGOUT SE ASIA, CO WILL ALSO HAVE A STAKE IN NEW BUSINESS; 11/05/2018 – News Corp says governments must curb Big Tech data abuse; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Cable Network Programming Revenue $129 Million; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment; 18/04/2018 – NAR, realtor.com® Report Housing Supply and Affordability Are at Odds in Markets Across U.S; 22/03/2018 – Homebuyers Pull Out All the Stops for Hotly Competitive Spring Market; 25/04/2018 – Realtor.com® Launches “The Home of Home Search” Campaign; 16/03/2018 – News Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “News Corporation: How Did The Company Turn Profitable After 2 Years Of Heavy Losses? – Forbes” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “News Corp considering adtech sale – Sky – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “News Corp (NWS) (NWSA) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is News Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NWSA) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,350 shares to 400 shares, valued at $46,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) by 211,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,600 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Solar Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is NextEra Energy a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why NextEra Energy Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Investment Mngmt Lc owns 34,913 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.04% or 777 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.34% or 2.66 million shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech has 0.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 103,819 shares. Monarch Capital Mgmt has 1.31% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 17,957 shares. Blackrock holds 0.32% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 36.95 million shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability holds 93,820 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Community Natl Bank Na accumulated 0.56% or 14,252 shares. Moreover, Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt has 2.39% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sunbelt Securities Inc has 0.18% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Copeland Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.3% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 25,848 shares. Howe Rusling invested in 0.04% or 1,083 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated reported 5,890 shares. Shufro Rose And Com Ltd Llc stated it has 1,102 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Tru owns 6.78M shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.40 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.