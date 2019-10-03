Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Raised Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holding by $378,100; Share Price Declined; Cibc World Markets Boosted Its Garmin LTD (GRMN) Holding by $396,185; Share Price Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 7,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 95,957 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.87M, up from 88,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 2.35M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines incident marks end of US safety streak; 20/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Response To Emergency Airworthiness Directive; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS DIVERTED FLIGHT LANDS SAFELY IN CLEVELAND; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Flight Made Emergency Landing After Partial Window Break; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRPLANE IS VERY RELIABLE; 20/04/2018 – European Air Safety Regulator Issues Directive for Enhanced Engine Checks After Southwest Accident; 07/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CANCELS 163 FLIGHTS TODAY, 55 THURSDAY ON STORM; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: NO EMERGENCY DECLARED ON DIVERTED FLIGHT; 01/05/2018 – Trump Lauds Southwest Airlines Crew for Engine Failure Response

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 31.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 5,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 21,072 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 16,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $83.18. About 313,023 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,674 shares to 58,524 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 14,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr Sh Ben Int New (NYSE:FRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0% stake. Coldstream Mgmt holds 12,937 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Raymond James Services reported 0.03% stake. Select Equity Group Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Moreover, Sei Invests has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Advisory Networks invested in 0.02% or 4,073 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Co holds 48 shares. Moreover, Sit Associates has 0.27% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 16,530 shares. Css Limited Com Il holds 0.01% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 4,923 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 0% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj And reported 0.04% stake. Zebra Capital Management Limited Company holds 4,295 shares. California-based Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Garmin’s (GRMN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Garmin® adds nine marine companies to its OneHelmâ„¢ roster – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Garmin’s Growth Is Still a Long Way From the Finish Line – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin +7% after FY guidance boost – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.09% or 701,744 shares. The Nebraska-based Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Blair William And Co Il reported 10,526 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership owns 21,459 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Aqr Management Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 5.55M shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research Inc invested in 0% or 5,191 shares. Amalgamated Bank owns 67,065 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. State Street has 0.15% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Financial Counselors Inc invested in 0.05% or 22,068 shares. 74,062 were reported by Gibraltar Mgmt. Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.25% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.30 million shares. Investment invested 0.48% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 5,600 are owned by Leavell Investment Mngmt.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Most Baffling Stock Holdings – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Exclusive: Southwest Airlines keeps RDU at top of the list as carrier plots new routes – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Southwest Airlines (LUV) Continues Negotiating Business Settlement with Boeing (BA) – Bloomberg, Citing Message to Workers – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “These 10 flights generate the most revenue for DIA (Photos) – Denver Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest bumps up Hawaii expansion timeline, adds flights for holidays – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,350 shares to 400 shares, valued at $46,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Corp (NYSE:PNC) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,138 shares, and cut its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).