Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lowered Its Flextronics Intl LTD (FLEX) Position; Santander Consumer USA Holdings Has 0.72 Sentiment

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 69 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 96 decreased and sold stock positions in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 105.84 million shares, down from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 72 Increased: 44 New Position: 25.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased Flextronics Intl Ltd (FLEX) stake by 98.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 7.19M shares as Flextronics Intl Ltd (FLEX)’s stock rose 3.61%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 138,000 shares with $1.38M value, down from 7.33M last quarter. Flextronics Intl Ltd now has $5.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 1.19M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Performa Power Flex Treatment Tables – 36C24418Q0370; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O – US-BASED MULTEK OPERATION WILL REMAIN A WHOLLY OWNED FLEX SUBSIDIARY; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM; 18/04/2018 – Fitness Powerhouses Muscle & Fitness and FLEX Magazine are Merging; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SC’s profit will be $316.60 million for 7.02 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Windacre Partnership Llc holds 10.55% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for 8.97 million shares. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc owns 9.70 million shares or 4.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Proxima Capital Management Llc has 4.56% invested in the company for 196,000 shares. The California-based Denali Advisors Llc has invested 2.32% in the stock. Continental Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 210,604 shares.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 429,488 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) has risen 6.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.89 billion. The Company’s vehicle finance services and products include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. It has a 9.87 P/E ratio. The firm also offers financial services and products related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 5 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 94,816 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Regions Financial reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement holds 35,072 shares. Par Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 9,910 shares. Capital Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Shine Investment Advisory Service holds 0.01% or 3,047 shares. 45,380 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 2.06M are held by Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. 20,433 were accumulated by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 197,798 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 29 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 6.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $102.78M for 12.15 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased Annaly Mortgage Management (NYSE:NLY) stake by 1.86M shares to 10.29 million valued at $102.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 5,515 shares and now owns 32,957 shares. Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was raised too.