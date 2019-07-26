Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Upped Its Holding in Discovery C (DISCK) by $9.30 Million as Market Value Declined; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Cut Its Position in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $416,790

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 12,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $189.34. About 262,877 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc C (DISCK) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 372,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.09M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.43 million, up from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 710,170 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 29,366 shares worth $4.36 million. 11,179 shares valued at $1.52 million were sold by Demsey John on Thursday, January 31. The insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million. $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. 46,233 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $7.04M were sold by Polcer Gregory. 27,207 shares were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL, worth $4.12M.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,439 shares to 12,485 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 94.67 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “General Mills’ Shares Slide on Soggy 4th-Quarter Sales – GuruFocus.com” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yamana Gold Announces Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Schulhoff And has invested 1.6% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Inc Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,780 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 60,812 shares stake. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd (Wy) holds 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 5 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division owns 31 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 119 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Scotia reported 2,491 shares. 59,486 were reported by Middleton Com Ma. Pinnacle Associates Ltd stated it has 2,725 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A has 3,150 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested in 0.1% or 78,009 shares. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability reported 111 shares. 4,053 are owned by Zeke Advisors Limited. Park Avenue Securities Lc has 3,756 shares.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 54,652 shares to 94,954 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advansix Inc by 15,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,343 shares, and cut its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).

Another recent and important Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019.