Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lowered Xilinx (XLNX) Position by $1.13 Million as Stock Declined; Reinhart Partners Increases Holding in Trueblue Com (TBI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 29.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 8,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 21,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 30,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.97. About 4.08 million shares traded or 26.12% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Trueblue Inc Com (TBI) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 31,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The institutional investor held 119,859 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 88,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 275,548 shares traded or 29.51% up from the average. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q EPS 22c; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q EPS 32c-EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – DJ TrueBlue Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBI); 04/05/2018 – WBBJ7News: #BREAKING: TBI announces 11 arrests in Hardeman Co. robbery spree –; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE REPORTS DIVESTITURE OF PLANETECHS; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Rev $585M-$600M; 02/05/2018 – PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen; 03/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: #BREAKING: Suspect wanted in Wilson County added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 26.85 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 273,912 shares to 3.13 million shares, valued at $74.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 1.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

