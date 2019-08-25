Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Increases Position in E Trade Financial (ETFC); Quaker Capital Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Range Res (RRC)

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 13.80 million shares traded or 30.21% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 713,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.71M, up from 745,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 4.18M shares traded or 60.79% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corporation (NYSE:PPL) by 100,898 shares to 3.47 million shares, valued at $110.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Value (IWS) by 545,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,900 shares, and cut its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.02 million are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Lpl Finance Llc holds 0% or 46,471 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 562,321 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication reported 11,240 shares stake. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0.43% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Ww Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 14,025 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.58% or 2.75 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 23,952 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 351,838 shares. Cwm Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 62,988 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 550,191 shares. Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.03% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 163,214 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr stated it has 6,002 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $681,327 activity. $32,188 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by Scucchi Mark on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, March 11 FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 18,130 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 2.83M shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Oslo Asset Management As has invested 6.23% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Jump Trading reported 13,902 shares. 602,822 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 409,823 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 319,320 shares. Trexquant LP invested in 0.33% or 415,033 shares. 21,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability owns 328,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 26,575 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has 0.6% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 4.19 million shares. Amer Assets Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 29,811 shares.