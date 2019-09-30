Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Boosted Stake in Markel (MKL) by $1.54 Million; Progress Software (PRGS) Shareholder Btim Has Increased Position by $4.27 Million as Share Value Declined

Btim Corp increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 99,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 475,876 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.76M, up from 376,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 572,032 shares traded or 84.42% up from the average. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 18/04/2018 – Progress Announces Winners of the Progress Sitefinity 2017 Website of the Year Awards; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 ADJ DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 19/04/2018 – Progress OpenEdge lSVs Report Jump in Customer Acquisition; Progress Technology, Innovation and Strategy a Driving Factor; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches AI-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Mgmt Co Exits Progress Software; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 47C; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 REVENUE $398 MLN TO $404 MLN

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 1,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 48,286 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.61 million, up from 46,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1182.25. About 28,922 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold PRGS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 38.55 million shares or 0.78% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Fund Mgmt accumulated 26,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 37,481 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) or 518,676 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 70,167 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stifel has 0.01% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 64,588 shares. Parkside Bank And Trust reported 86 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research has 129,975 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 69,021 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability stated it has 159,247 shares. Captrust Finance owns 0% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 377 shares. Northern invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Acadian Asset accumulated 1.61M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 70,880 shares to 170,553 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 32,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,196 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 160,698 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $81.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 615,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96M shares, and cut its stake in Caseys General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Broad Run Inv Mngmt holds 187,728 shares or 8.89% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 1,668 shares. Camarda Finance Advisors Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Hrt Ltd Com invested in 0.17% or 2,413 shares. Seabridge Investment Limited Co accumulated 69 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Llc owns 3 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advisors Incorporated accumulated 994 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 0.01% or 15,755 shares. Telemus Limited Liability accumulated 288 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 1,753 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 278 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And accumulated 1,929 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited has 87 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $103,500 activity.