Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lowered Position in Flextronics Intl LTD (FLEX) by $71.93 Million; Ntv Asset Management Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.21 Million

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Flextronics Intl Ltd (FLEX) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 7.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 138,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 7.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Flextronics Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 2.57M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 07/05/2018 – CCP COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN NASHVILLE, TN WITH A $41.2 MILLION ACQUISITION OF AN OFFICE-FLEX PORTFOLIO; 15/05/2018 – Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 09/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine & Associates has invested 0.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blackrock has invested 2.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap International Sarl holds 63,060 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 3.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iberiabank Corporation has 71,816 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co owns 1.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,845 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 2.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.33% or 15,963 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Inc holds 19.71 million shares. United Advisers Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 5,695 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 236,500 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim holds 4.68M shares. Noesis Cap Mangement owns 12,676 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company owns 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.21M shares.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 66,869 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 12,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS).

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $114.43M for 10.47 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.

