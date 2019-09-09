Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Increases Holding in Citigroup (C); Newell Brands (NWL) Valuation Declined While Proxima Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $577,500

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 4.23M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.65 TO $2.85; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Proceeds With Proxy Fight at Newell Despite Icahn Deal; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Takes Stake in Newell Brands: 13D Filing; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – FALL IN QTRLY NET SALES PRIMARILY REFLECTS BUSINESS DISRUPTION TO BABY BUSINESS FROM TOYS ‘R’ US REORGANIZATION, SUBSEQUENT LIQUIDATION; 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Activist hedge fund steps up pressure on Newell Brands; 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Use Proceeds for Deleveraging, Share Repurchases; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: ‘Now Embarking on Path to Signficant Value Creation’

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 5,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 75,547 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 70,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.48M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 09/03/2018 – “Amazing” demographics in Africa â€” and providing jobs for the continent’s vast young population â€” is an area of opportunity, one Citigroup expert told CNBC; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 17,721 shares to 155,395 shares, valued at $10.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 83,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Caseys General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com invested in 0.28% or 785,680 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 654 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Snow Capital Management Limited Partnership has 7,903 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 10 reported 0.05% stake. Hills Fincl Bank holds 34,743 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia accumulated 576,328 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios holds 7,610 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc holds 40,871 shares. Chesley Taft & Lc reported 121,673 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.15% or 40,612 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 11.22M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.4% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc reported 29,919 shares stake.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

