Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lifted Western Digital (WDC) Position; New South Capital Management Trimmed Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) Stake

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) stake by 1.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc sold 35,967 shares as Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM)’s stock declined 12.68%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 1.77 million shares with $146.69 million value, down from 1.81 million last quarter. Msc Industrial Direct Co now has $3.72B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.44. About 357,776 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 666250% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc acquired 26,650 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 26,654 shares with $1.28 million value, up from 4 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $16.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 5.18M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog

Among 4 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 11. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 11. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, April 8.

New South Capital Management Inc increased Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) stake by 21,614 shares to 5.89 million valued at $105.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) stake by 154,174 shares and now owns 1.39M shares. Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) was raised too.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.01M for 13.49 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De has 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 2,032 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0% or 8,281 shares. Advisory Ser Network Lc invested in 7,290 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,239 shares. Fil has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Lpl Fin Lc owns 5,389 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paradice Ltd Limited Liability Company has 586,199 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 236,879 shares. American & Mgmt Co has invested 0.13% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). 549,583 are held by Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 14,340 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc has invested 0.05% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.32% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Thrivent For Lutherans has 11,773 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.05% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) stake by 68,378 shares to 253,544 valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Systems (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 13,270 shares and now owns 286,892 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Western Digital had 24 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Wells Fargo maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 30. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Benchmark downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Tuesday, July 2. Benchmark has “Sell” rating and $4000 target. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Underperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup.