Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lifted Citigroup (C) Stake by $328,786; Market Valuation Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined While Hhr Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 36,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 165,828 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.13 million, down from 202,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 29/03/2018 – POLL-European funds buy bonds, see euro growth cycle peak; 18/04/2018 – LAT Entertainment: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 5,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 75,547 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 70,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.60 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – Mayo Says Gary Cohn Should Be Citi’s Next Chairman (Video); 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH ENECO WORKING WITH CITI ON ITS PRIVATISATION

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5,232 shares to 89,465 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,718 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Strong Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s consumer unit bolsters Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: ‘Meh’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $348,343 activity. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.88 million activity. 342 shares were sold by Sweeney Anne M, worth $123,120 on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Encourages Netflix Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Have Over 20 Percent Upside Ahead – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Could Netflix Stock Drop By 50% In 2019 If Subscriber Loss Trends Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Makes a Big Push Into India – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.