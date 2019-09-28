Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lowered James Riv Group LTD (JRVR) Holding; LMP Capital & Income Fund Has 0.8 Sentiment

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased James Riv Group Ltd (JRVR) stake by 23.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 7,822 shares as James Riv Group Ltd (JRVR)’s stock rose 12.83%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 25,816 shares with $1.21 million value, down from 33,638 last quarter. James Riv Group Ltd now has $1.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 71,509 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others

LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc (SCD) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 12 funds started new and increased holdings, while 15 sold and decreased their holdings in LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now own: 3.84 million shares, down from 4.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 7 Increased: 8 New Position: 4.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $249.25 million. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. It has a 15.08 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

More notable recent LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LMP Capital and Income Fund goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PANW, EQNR among premarket top gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Autoliv Research Advisory Board Strengthens Insights in Biomechanics, Epidemiology and Public Health – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SCD: Equity CEF Has An 8.2% Discount And An 8.6% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.06% of its portfolio in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. for 261,073 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owns 623,721 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0.02% invested in the company for 876,026 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 47,078 shares.

It closed at $13.86 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:JRVR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “James River (NASDAQ: â€œJRVRâ€) Announces Dates for Its 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife’s Rising Revenues & Streamlining Measures Aid Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold JRVR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 28.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 28.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 6,382 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2,601 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 0% or 2,029 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks invested 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Invesco owns 817,575 shares. 12,160 were reported by State Teachers Retirement. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.02% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 56 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 31,441 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 22,911 shares. The New York-based Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Wellington Group Llp has invested 0.03% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 200 shares.