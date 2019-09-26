Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Position; KOSE TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (KOSCF) SI Decreased By 9.69%

KOSE CORP TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:KOSCF) had a decrease of 9.69% in short interest. KOSCF’s SI was 306,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.69% from 339,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3067 days are for KOSE CORP TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:KOSCF)’s short sellers to cover KOSCF’s short positions. It closed at $173 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 35.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 29,919 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 54,380 shares with $7.13M value, down from 84,299 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $190.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 1.58M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 25,850 shares to 99,695 valued at $11.02M in 2019Q2. It also upped Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 7,562 shares and now owns 95,957 shares. Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) was raised too.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.65 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sun Life owns 1,136 shares. 5,779 were reported by Hudock Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wedgewood Pa accumulated 6,140 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc owns 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 632 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bright Rock Management Limited Liability holds 2.73% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 65,132 shares. Fairview Cap Investment Management Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amica Retiree Trust owns 7,139 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd holds 1.57% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 47,876 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd has 0.47% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 60,056 shares. Fairfield Bush & invested in 1.99% or 44,436 shares. Founders Management Limited Co reported 100,051 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 0.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aspen Inv Management Inc holds 10,357 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $136.20’s average target is 0.21% above currents $135.91 stock price. Pepsico had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $137 target. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $138 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, September 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 11.

KOSÃ‰ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. The company has market cap of $9.31 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Cosmetics and Cosmetaries. It currently has negative earnings. It provides makeup, skincare, nail care, and hair care products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners.