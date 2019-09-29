Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Holds Position in Annaly Mortgage Management (NLY); Holder Bulldog Investors Increased Source Capital (SOR) Holding

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Annaly Mortgage Management (NLY) by 43.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 4.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 14.72 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.38M, up from 10.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Annaly Mortgage Management for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 15.21 million shares traded or 7.91% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 21,757 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 191,401 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00M, up from 169,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 21,520 shares traded or 12.42% up from the average. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 168,166 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 358,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Lc holds 29,000 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 10,245 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0% or 218,539 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Franklin Resource invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 24,767 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 461,906 shares. Scotia Cap has invested 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora reported 4,894 shares stake. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 1.59 million shares. Essex Finance Svcs accumulated 0.16% or 60,550 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of has 0.08% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 941,017 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 68,052 shares. Cutter Brokerage invested in 0.05% or 16,458 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 249,552 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. The insider KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M. Fallon Katherine Beirne also bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, June 7. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward on Friday, May 17.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fd Inc Com (NHS) by 185,830 shares to 536,416 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Emerging Mkt Eq (CH) by 115,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,899 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HIL).