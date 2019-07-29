Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Cut Its Metlife (MET) Position by $776,150; Himax Technologies (Call) (HIMX) Shareholder Symmetry Peak Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 96.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 18,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 674 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 18,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 2.05M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (HIMX) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 426,605 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svmk Inc (Call) by 80,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc (Put) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc (Call).

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Mortgage Management (NYSE:NLY) by 1.86 million shares to 10.29 million shares, valued at $102.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivo Corp by 357,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

