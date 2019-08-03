Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Trimmed By $44.54 Million Its Coty (COTY) Holding; Futurefuel (FF) Sentiment Is 1.7

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased Coty Inc (COTY) stake by 49.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 4.05 million shares as Coty Inc (COTY)’s stock rose 0.65%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 4.10M shares with $47.09 million value, down from 8.14M last quarter. Coty Inc now has $8.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 3.42 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Futurefuel Corp (FF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 68 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 40 sold and trimmed positions in Futurefuel Corp. The funds in our database now have: 20.42 million shares, up from 19.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Futurefuel Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 33 Increased: 49 New Position: 19.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. for 299,450 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Lp owns 49,089 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menta Capital Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 16,111 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,590 shares.

The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 92,870 shares traded. FutureFuel Corp. (FF) has declined 13.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results

More notable recent FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FF – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FutureFuel Releases 2018 Results NYSE:FF – GlobeNewswire” published on March 15, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “FutureFuel to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2019 – Stockhouse” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Weatherford International, NiSource, Palatin Technologies, Astronics, MaxLinear, and FutureFuel â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diversified chemical products, bio products, and bio specialty chemical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $494.30 million. It operates in two divisions, Chemicals and Biofuels. It has a 21.65 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment makes and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity. 959,760 shares were bought by HARF PETER, worth $12.40M on Wednesday, May 29.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coty: Turnaround Plan Lacks Vigor – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Coty Inc. – COTY – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Coty’s Turnaround Plans Include a Simplified Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Follow The Money: Insiders Bet Big On Coty Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Coty (COTY) Said Considering Divestitures as Part of Turnaround, Looks to Shed $500M-$1B in Assets – WWD – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coty Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 2. As per Tuesday, July 2, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. Wells Fargo maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating.

