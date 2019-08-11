Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Maintains Position in Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC); Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Franklin Resources (BEN) by $725,802 as Stock Price Declined

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 3258.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 21,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 22,669 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 4.80M shares traded or 68.86% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 112453.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 298,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 298,267 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.43 million, up from 265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 868,422 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS SELECTED FOR PROJECTS IN OVER 15 AFRICAN COUNTRIES; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 39,162 shares. Ally Financial owns 140,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 398,470 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Metropolitan Life Ny reported 116,989 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 12,920 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Peoples Svcs Corporation reported 30 shares. Natl Pension Service, Korea-based fund reported 11,254 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). First Trust Limited Partnership owns 1.17 million shares. 77,531 are held by Soros Fund Ltd Liability Com. Hsbc Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 283,509 shares. Raymond James Finance Service Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

