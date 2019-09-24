Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Cut Holding in Progressive (PGR) by $1.74 Million as Stock Price Rose; First American Bank Cut Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) as Market Valuation Declined

First American Bank decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 4,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 88,668 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, down from 93,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 8.10M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 21,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 129,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37M, down from 151,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.38. About 2.63 million shares traded. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 437,094 shares to 865,204 shares, valued at $67.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Corp A by 78,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 1.37% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 99,081 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Globeflex LP reported 0% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Archford Cap Strategies Llc invested in 408 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp holds 0.03% or 355,908 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.28% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bailard reported 58,309 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 32,015 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Com has 3,120 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.02% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 4,429 shares. 3,644 are held by Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 45,573 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 0% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2.41M shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 7.24 million shares.

Analysts await The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.69 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The ProgreSive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VBILX) by 816,387 shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $39.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) by 4,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,877 shares, and has risen its stake in American Funds.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.00 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. 7,525 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Schumacher Laura J. $2.02 million worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.