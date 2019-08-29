Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Upped Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding by $12.35 Million; Facebook Com (FB) Stake Held by Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 268,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 2.15M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.16M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 274,980 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Com (FB) by 81.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 7,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $185.73. About 6.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 26/03/2018 – California AG: Attorney General Becerra Calls on Facebook to Protect Users’ Data; 19/04/2018 – But Siegler says the issue “isn’t only about Facebook.”; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Users Dislike News, But They Aren’t Leaving: Report — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Earlier in the week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before European lawmakers to apologize for the social media giant’s role in a massive data leak; 26/03/2018 – FTC opens investigation into Facebook privacy practices; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC GROUP, FACEBOOK ANNOUNCE LICENSING PACTS; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS STILL UNWARE IF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAS DATA; 23/04/2018 – KTVE – KARD: FAKE NEWS: Rumor about missing Claiborne Parish child circulating on Facebook; 26/04/2018 – The data of 87 million Facebook users was harvested and sent to Cambridge Analytica

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos (NYSE:LOW) by 7,065 shares to 6,020 shares, valued at $659,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 465,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares owns 0.07% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 170,315 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 332,397 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0% stake. Swiss Comml Bank owns 587,433 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.58% or 1.80 million shares in its portfolio. Elm Ridge Mngmt Ltd Com holds 76,219 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 18,521 shares. 2,266 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bancorp. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Llc reported 481 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts Limited holds 48,796 shares. Eagle Limited Liability has 138,784 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Corsair Lp holds 18,808 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moon Mngmt Lc has 69,864 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 500 shares stake.

