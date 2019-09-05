Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $328,786; Elk Creek Partners Has Lifted Its Meta Finl Group (CASH) Stake by $910,385

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 47,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 301,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 253,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 28,511 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 5,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 75,547 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 70,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 9.66M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Morse Sees ‘Plenty of Oil to Go Around’ (Video); 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 05/03/2018 – U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 5.49 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg invested in 0.57% or 9.91M shares. Ls Advsr Limited holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 76,920 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 110,228 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 36,724 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sage Financial Gp has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 370,290 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership invested 5.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 75,547 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 266,285 shares. Valueact LP reported 31.53 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,563 shares. Iowa-based Miles Cap has invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 170,671 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Parsec Financial Management Incorporated accumulated 88,654 shares or 0.35% of the stock.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) by 58,003 shares to 377,999 shares, valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 7,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,588 shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 10,462 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited has 118,191 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 10,300 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc reported 2,361 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 5,810 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 11,732 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 26,395 shares. Smith Asset Grp Inc Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has 9.45% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 1.54M shares. Principal Fin Gp, Iowa-based fund reported 221,740 shares. California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 47,145 shares. Ashford Capital Mngmt invested in 2.99% or 1.04M shares. The New York-based Indexiq Advisors Ltd has invested 0.05% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).