Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Upped Antero Res (AR) Stake; Diam Company LTD Lowered Gap (GPS) Position

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 21.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc acquired 1.99M shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)'s stock declined 35.34%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 11.22M shares with $99.07M value, up from 9.23 million last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $1.12B valuation. The stock increased 4.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 8.84M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Diam Company Ltd decreased Gap Inc (GPS) stake by 72.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diam Company Ltd sold 275,572 shares as Gap Inc (GPS)'s stock declined 24.21%. The Diam Company Ltd holds 107,123 shares with $2.81M value, down from 382,695 last quarter. Gap Inc now has $6.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 7.91M shares traded or 18.99% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.32 million for 7.53 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Gap has $50 highest and $23 lowest target. $32’s average target is 100.38% above currents $15.97 stock price. Gap had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $31 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. UBS maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) rating on Friday, March 1. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Wedbush. The firm has “Hold” rating by M Partners given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. 16.09 million shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P., worth $99.30M. 16.09M Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC.

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Antero Resources has $17 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 170.08% above currents $3.61 stock price. Antero Resources had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of AR in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 1. Jefferies maintained the shares of AR in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating.

