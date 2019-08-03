Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Increased Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position; Cott Has 1.2 Sentiment

Cott Corp (COT) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 71 funds increased and opened new positions, while 59 cut down and sold holdings in Cott Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 92.65 million shares, down from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cott Corp in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 49 Increased: 46 New Position: 25.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 20.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc acquired 5,515 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 32,957 shares with $3.00M value, up from 27,442 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $137.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.23M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. COT’s profit will be $8.19 million for 53.25 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.86% EPS growth.

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 5.82% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation for 4.79 million shares. Banbury Partners Llc owns 1.23 million shares or 5.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jcic Asset Management Inc. has 2.94% invested in the company for 505,938 shares. The New York-based Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc has invested 2.54% in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.85 million shares.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. It has a 983.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 511,376 shares traded. Cott Corporation (COT) has declined 19.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,304 were reported by Tru Of Vermont. 2,511 are held by Blue Financial Cap. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mufg Americas has 212,045 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 32,004 were accumulated by Smithbridge Asset De. Stock Yards Bancshares Trust Com has invested 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Northeast Fincl Consultants, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,857 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Enterprise Financial Corp owns 2,297 shares. Brookstone Capital has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt has invested 0.43% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Company has invested 2.17% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Piedmont Advisors Inc holds 0.4% or 108,927 shares. Mechanics Financial Bank Tru Department has invested 0.23% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Invsts reported 1.52 million shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 5. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. BTIG Research maintained the shares of MDT in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 4.