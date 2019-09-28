Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Trimmed Its Holding in Progressive (PGR) by $1.74 Million; Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Market Valuation Rose While Martin & Company Trimmed Stake by $718,608

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 21,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 129,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37M, down from 151,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.27M shares traded or 47.00% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 2,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,179 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, down from 8,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corporation (NYSE:PPL) by 162,703 shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $112.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 37,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Announces Chief Investment Officer Transition NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 518,181 were reported by Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Company. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Sandy Spring National Bank has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Westpac Bk Corp, a Australia-based fund reported 90,548 shares. Hennessy Advsrs stated it has 39,300 shares. Lifeplan Grp Inc Inc has 98 shares. Natixis owns 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 17,842 shares. Merian (Uk) Ltd has 35,728 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd invested in 0.09% or 25,936 shares. Bristol John W & Company New York holds 2.94% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. 11,146 are held by Barrett Asset Management Limited Company. Pnc Fin Gp Incorporated owns 1.82 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsrs holds 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 10 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs has 242,159 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fact-Checking the Data Debate – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “Trump’s newest China tariffs just kicked in â€” and JPMorgan says they could cost American shoppers an extra $1000 a year – Business Insider” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Great Places to Retire in the South 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “E-Scooters: The Bull And The Bear – Benzinga” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Inv Corp accumulated 251,181 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Bogle Inv LP De invested in 1.01% or 48,662 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 0% or 851 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Com invested in 0.33% or 12,475 shares. Miles Capital has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). American Financial Bank reported 25,288 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Burney reported 1,680 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited owns 85,000 shares. 595,664 were accumulated by Franklin. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Texas-based King Luther Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Creative Planning accumulated 91,435 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $334.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 20,564 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.26 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.