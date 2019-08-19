Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Maintains Holding in Caci International (CACI); Conagra Brands (CAG) Market Value Declined While Deprince Race & Zollo Has Upped Its Stake

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 457.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 56,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 69,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $210.33. About 75,966 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS IT’S CONFIDENT ITS PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal From CACI International; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES 4Q EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS PROPOSAL OF $44/SHR FACTORS IN BREAK UP FEE OF $204M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ratings Of Caci Int’l Including Cfr Of Ba2, Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: If CACI Buys CSRA, Combined Debt Would Increase By About $2.5B; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 103,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 850,911 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.60M, up from 746,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 517,607 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 152,120 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $63.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 18,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 674 shares, and cut its stake in Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 34,914 shares stake. Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.05% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 115,751 shares. 2,110 were reported by Los Angeles Management Equity Rech Inc. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,905 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Management Limited has invested 0.03% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 2,707 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 27,472 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 5,864 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability stated it has 27,080 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 24,700 shares. Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). 326,144 are held by Geode Capital Management Ltd Co. Ghp Inv Advsr, Colorado-based fund reported 17,735 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250. GREGOR JOIE A had bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.05% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 113,167 shares. 514,256 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 450 shares. Security Tru holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 555,459 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 621,683 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 0.06% or 53.98M shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 0.06% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 1.27M shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 302,592 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Llp has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Aperio Grp Inc Lc holds 0.03% or 250,922 shares in its portfolio.