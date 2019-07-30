Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Trimmed Its Amc Networks (AMCX) Holding; Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Sellers Increased By 54.17% Their Shorts

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) stake by 35.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 88,793 shares as Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)’s stock declined 13.40%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 159,749 shares with $9.07M value, down from 248,542 last quarter. Amc Networks Inc now has $3.07B valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 379,840 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) had an increase of 54.17% in short interest. BNGO’s SI was 25,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 54.17% from 16,800 shares previously. With 11,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s short sellers to cover BNGO’s short positions. The SI to Bionano Genomics Inc’s float is 0.69%. The stock decreased 4.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 17,227 shares traded or 25.20% up from the average. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation firm in the genome analysis space. The company has market cap of $27.55 million. The firm develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 4,900 shares to 5,299 valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Aecom Technology Corp (NYSE:ACM) stake by 12,379 shares and now owns 539,245 shares. Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AMC Networks had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Imperial Capital. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) earned “Sell” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 3 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 9,164 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc owns 2,800 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.02% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Citigroup holds 168,171 shares. First Interstate Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 60 shares. 37,367 are held by James Investment. Petrus Lta has 0.04% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 27,475 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com reported 0.05% stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 28,650 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) or 23,786 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 261,871 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 10,413 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.15% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 236,320 shares.

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, up 1.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.93 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $111.35M for 6.88 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.76% negative EPS growth.