Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Continues to Hold Position in Coca Cola Co (KO); Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Park National Has Trimmed Position by $4.09 Million

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 24,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 142,424 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.55 million, down from 167,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18M shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 26,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 354,558 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.05M, up from 327,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.20 million shares traded or 58.72% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 160,698 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $81.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 1.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Buy Pepsi Instead of Coca-Cola Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 62,850 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Kessler Inv Ltd Liability invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 18,922 are owned by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability. Paw Capital Corporation holds 0.72% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. L And S invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va stated it has 30,243 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 3.11M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 9.54 million shares. Van Strum Towne, California-based fund reported 4,125 shares. First State Bank holds 0.15% or 19,771 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co accumulated 242,483 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Gm Advisory Gru Incorporated has invested 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg reported 3.40M shares.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,472 shares to 305,685 shares, valued at $22.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 42,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. private payrolls accelerate; weekly jobless claims rise – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Q2 Earnings, Revenues Surpass Estimates, 2019 EPS View Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $582.92 million for 29.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.