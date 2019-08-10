Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Boosted Its Position in Ally Finl (ALLY) by $2.45 Million as Share Value Rose; As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stock Value Declined, Fsi Group Lowered Stake by $4.61 Million

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 102,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 6,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 108,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 1.47M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 90,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.35M, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.73 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Dealer Websites; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8,992 shares to 21,802 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) by 21,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,962 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Capital Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $391,888 activity. 500 shares were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN, worth $24,756. 5,169 shares were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K, worth $259,205.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 9.60 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 282,320 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated accumulated 318 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 3.1% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company accumulated 48,703 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company invested 0.13% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). British Columbia Management Corp stated it has 58,989 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 1,800 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability reported 16,735 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Massachusetts Finance Company Ma has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Parametric Port Associate Ltd holds 1.14 million shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 2.29 million shares. Castine Management Llc accumulated 167,945 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 113,237 shares or 2.44% of the stock.