Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Boosted Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX); As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 193.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 7,586 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, up from 2,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $102.99. About 1.76 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 569,376 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.54M, down from 655,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 916,169 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune, in Order to Obtain Necessary Governmental Approval of the Tribune Transaction; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC – REACHES AGREEMENT FOR MULTI-YEAR RENEWALS OF 34 FOX AFFILIATIONS; 21/05/2018 – FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION SEEKS NEW COMMENTS ON PROPOSED DIVESTITURES IN SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Station Divestitures to Raise $1.5 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Standard Media Group LLC: Acquiring 9 Television Stations From Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – SINCLAIR ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE FOX-AFFILIATE KTBC IN AUSTIN FOR POTENTIAL PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $160 MLN; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO ACQUIRE SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – FCC Gets Skeptical Reception in Case Related to Sinclair’s Deal; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds To Unfounded Media Criticism; 07/03/2018 – Sinclair Technologies, a Division of Norsat International Inc., Announces its Next Generation Public Safety Collinear Antennas – The Aurora™ SC Series

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 34.41 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $371.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 232,180 shares to 934,309 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Cannonball Research Starts Sinclair Broadcasting (SBGI) at Neutral, Expects Incremental Buyers to Remain Sidelined – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sinclair reports prelim Q2; signs Charter agreement – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sinclair (SBGI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair CEO see ‘massive opportunity’ with rebranding of Fox sports networks – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More important recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 17,058 shares to 163,965 shares, valued at $111.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.