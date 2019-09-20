Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.69 Million; As Orion Energy Sys Com (OESX) Market Value Rose, Penbrook Management Cut Stake by $627,800

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 12,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 100,653 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.48M, down from 113,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10M shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Orion Energy Sys Inc Com (OESX) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 313,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 97.55% . The institutional investor held 361,850 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 675,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Energy Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 97,532 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 213.66% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy Partners; 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021; 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules; 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston Office; 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 2.06% or 5.95 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Palouse Management has 2.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Republic Mngmt invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sfe Investment Counsel invested in 9,647 shares. Dupont stated it has 709,842 shares. Accuvest Advsr, a California-based fund reported 12,442 shares. Opus Capital Gp Limited Com holds 11,686 shares. Marco Management Lc holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 91,439 shares. Twin Focus Cap Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 5,042 shares. Cim Llc invested in 4,985 shares. 417,267 are owned by Caledonia Investments Public Limited. Moreover, Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,997 shares. Moreover, Beech Hill Advsrs has 2.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,581 shares. Addison Commerce invested in 1.24% or 13,258 shares. Tealwood Asset Management invested in 1.02% or 18,766 shares.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 175,982 shares to 195,305 shares, valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Mortgage Management (NYSE:NLY) by 4.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Advansix Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.80, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold OESX shares while 5 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 20.24 million shares or 98.85% more from 10.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Penbrook Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 361,850 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) for 90,900 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) or 26,710 shares. Jane Street Limited Company has invested 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 81,438 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 66,300 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) for 47,379 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 107,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Firsthand Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). 156,609 are owned by Blackrock Inc. Bailard has invested 0.01% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX).

Analysts await Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 175.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. OESX’s profit will be $1.80M for 12.00 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Orion Energy Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% negative EPS growth.

Penbrook Management Llc, which manages about $132.99 million and $93.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,150 shares to 20,375 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.