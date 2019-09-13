Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Decreased Its Ncr (NCR) Holding by $25.32 Million as Valuation Rose; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Share Value Rose, Holder Cabot Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 51.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 4,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 4,305 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, down from 8,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $268.08. About 140,738 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 816,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.20 million, down from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 360,987 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 23/04/2018 – NCR TO CLOSE 2 COLUMBUS, GEORGIA AREA MANUFACTURING PLANTS; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and lncoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 21/04/2018 – DJ NCR Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCR); 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – NCR: Gary J. Daichendt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 22/03/2018 – Mena Report: South Africa : NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series ATMs in South Africa; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Should You Investigate NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) At US$31.08? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NCR Introduces a New Addition to Its Family of Cash Recycling ATMs, the NCR SelfServâ„¢ 63 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NCR’s profit will be $80.65M for 12.40 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.84% negative EPS growth.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 31,877 shares to 371,276 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 45,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 59.31 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:IDXX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto IDEXX (IDXX) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX Laboratories Continues To Grow, But It’s Too Expensive To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

