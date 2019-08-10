Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS) Raised by $2.12 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Ruffer Llp Has Lifted Holding by $46.32 Million

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 578,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.55M, up from 2.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (UEPS) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 705,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 125,810 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 07/03/2018 FOREIGNERS BOUGHT NET 1,264.8BLN YEN OF JAPANESE BONDS IN WEEK; 23/03/2018 – South African Constitutional Court pronounces judgment on payment of social welfare grants after April 1, 2018; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL; 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys New 3.1% Position in Net 1; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL COST RECOVERY RULING; 07/03/2018 – JAPANESE SOLD NET 1,188.5BLN YEN OF OVERSEAS BONDS IN WEEK; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS- COURT ORDERED VARIATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN SASSA, CPS, AND RESULTANT PAYMENT MADE IN SUM OF ZAR 317 MLN BE REVIEWED AND SET ASIDE; 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold UEPS shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 26.34 million shares or 10.99% less from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Grp accumulated 41,700 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Aqr Management Limited Liability owns 351,935 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 351,063 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 71,718 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 117,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal General Group Pcl has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 120,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Limited has 786,926 shares. 229,591 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Lc. Panagora Asset accumulated 7,385 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 63,212 shares.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) by 15,623 shares to 98,081 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 83,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T Bancshares Pa has 108,735 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 1.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Frontier Co accumulated 576,810 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Sta Wealth has 1.47% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Waverton Inv Management reported 92,921 shares stake. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited owns 2,248 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt owns 2.29% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 457,501 shares. The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 36,970 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.22% or 51,836 shares. Parkside State Bank & Tru stated it has 0.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rothschild Partners Ltd invested in 3,700 shares. Everett Harris & Ca has 262,179 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. 59,986 were accumulated by Notis.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 193,734 shares to 509,800 shares, valued at $14.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,900 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).