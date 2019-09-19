Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Stake in Cott (COT) Cut as Stock Value Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Beech Hill Advisors Cut Its Holding

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corporation (COT) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 211,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 488,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.52 million, down from 700,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Cott Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 767,443 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 6.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.67 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $190.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,900 shares to 15,935 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 93,944 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,882 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Decatur Mgmt owns 88,002 shares. Synovus stated it has 105,016 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Round Table Svcs Limited holds 2,561 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 50,854 shares. Prudential owns 0.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.83M shares. 19,475 are held by Mirador Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Baxter Bros Inc invested in 3.22% or 101,006 shares. Essex Svcs Inc has invested 1.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd holds 103,846 shares. 256,603 were accumulated by J Goldman & Com Lp. Moreover, S&Co has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mad River Investors owns 2,400 shares. Lourd Llc holds 0.14% or 10,709 shares in its portfolio.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. P2 Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.64% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Bogle Investment LP De owns 446,035 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) owns 3,118 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.26% stake. Philadelphia owns 10,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wedge Management L Lp Nc reported 21,027 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 51,873 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Communication holds 0% or 10,267 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt reported 0.03% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co holds 0.03% or 13,020 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 2.77M shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 90,861 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation stated it has 35,323 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.06 per share. COT’s profit will be $21.46M for 20.25 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 433.33% EPS growth.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,656 shares to 21,432 shares, valued at $23.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 42,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).