Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Increases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC); Arga Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Holding by $1.39 Million as Shares Rose

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 112453.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 298,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 298,267 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.43 million, up from 265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $85.55. About 274,692 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Rev $3.94B; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 9,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 212,241 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.46M, down from 221,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $181.62. About 109,513 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19,875 shares to 192,146 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 9,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,760 shares, and cut its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 36,652 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 95,569 shares. Daiwa Securities Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 68,564 are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Waters Parkerson And Company Llc holds 142,949 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 140 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 450 shares. Brown Advisory reported 97,235 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has 251,851 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.37% or 24,589 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc invested in 0.68% or 5.00M shares. 6,851 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Kwmg Llc has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Counselors, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,487 shares. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacobs Engineering Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) CEO Pay – Yahoo News” with publication date: January 05, 2019.

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review with Developing Implications – Business Wire” on November 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RenaissanceRe jumps 5% after shareholder urges company’s sale – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RenaissanceRe Holdings: This 5.75% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe Announces Receipt of All Regulatory Approvals for Acquisition of Tokio Millennium Re – Business Wire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.73 EPS, up 425.00% or $2.21 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $120.57M for 16.63 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.89% negative EPS growth.