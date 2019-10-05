Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Trimmed White Mountains Insurance Grou (WTM) Holding; Amerigas Partners L.P. (APU) Shorts Raised By 41.37%

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased White Mountains Insurance Grou (WTM) stake by 8.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 2,048 shares as White Mountains Insurance Grou (WTM)’s stock rose 16.84%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 22,367 shares with $22.85M value, down from 24,415 last quarter. White Mountains Insurance Grou now has $3.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $14.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1086.39. About 20,534 shares traded or 8.14% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018

Amerigas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU) had an increase of 41.37% in short interest. APU’s SI was 2.16 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 41.37% from 1.52M shares previously. With 544,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Amerigas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU)’s short sellers to cover APU’s short positions. The SI to Amerigas Partners L.P.’s float is 3.15%. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold AmeriGas Partners, L.P. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Com has 1,990 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa reported 79,960 shares. Regions Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Provise Management Group Limited Co invested 0.14% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 223 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 200 are owned by Clean Yield. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,250 shares. 242,255 are held by River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Water Island Ltd Co has 2.12 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.44% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 37,259 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 4,979 are owned by Captrust Advsrs.

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “APU, WCG, and LABL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Units of AmeriGas Partners Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. through its subsidiary, AmeriGas Propane, L.P., distributes propane and related equipment and supplies in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. It serves approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale, and motor fuel clients in 50 states through approximately 1,900 propane distribution locations. It has a 21.34 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s propane is used for home heating, water heating, and cooking purposes; to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas, and in other process applications; as a supplemental fuel and motor fuel; and for tobacco curing, chicken brooding, crop drying, and orchard heating applications.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “White Mountains Makes Minority Investment in Elementum Advisors, LLC – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management reported 3,914 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,646 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Boston Ptnrs invested in 164,923 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Hightower Ltd Liability stated it has 3,449 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Fragasso Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 505 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 129,983 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) or 199 shares. M&T Bancshares has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 723 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) stake by 4,500 shares to 6,120 valued at $875,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 9,044 shares and now owns 332,110 shares. Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was raised too.