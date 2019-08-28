Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Upped by $1.65 Million as Market Value Rose; American International Group Has Lowered Its Position in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) as Valuation Rose

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 6,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 276,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58 million, down from 282,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 108,247 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 13,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 84,299 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 70,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.83. About 627,577 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 29,488 shares to 35,628 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 (IJS) by 5,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,630 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18M for 20.55 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.