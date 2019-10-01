Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Cut Position in Patterson Cos (PDCO) by $4.89 Million; Alpha Windward Has Raised Position in Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Cos Inc (PDCO) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 222,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 526,070 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05M, down from 748,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Patterson Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 336,125 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Patterson Dental Launches New Cloud Practice Management Solution – Fuse; 03/05/2018 – Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Transition; 03/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 28/03/2018 – Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 2355.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 29,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 30,912 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $711,000, up from 1,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 2.90M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value (IWS) by 17,347 shares to 69,247 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 871,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Analysts await Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PDCO’s profit will be $33.44M for 12.48 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Patterson Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold PDCO shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 87.37 million shares or 0.97% more from 86.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 43,600 shares. 142 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Llc. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 60,811 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank invested in 46 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Invest Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 4,401 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 149,986 shares. Select Equity LP holds 1.29M shares. Quantitative Inv invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). 294,673 were accumulated by Schroder Invest Gp. State Bank Of America De holds 286,060 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus stated it has 32,200 shares. Mcclain Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 5.71% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 195,040 shares. Fmr Limited Com owns 2.24 million shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0% or 159,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has 579,656 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md owns 1.84M shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 57,861 shares. Omni Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 4.42% or 3.77 million shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,844 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 5.44 million shares. Millennium Management Limited Com holds 0.12% or 3.56 million shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 114,713 shares in its portfolio. Wright Invsts holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 12,948 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0.01% or 1,110 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 35,351 shares. Kellner Limited Co reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Fmr Llc invested in 8,685 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe (EFA) by 26,387 shares to 62,598 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105 shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

