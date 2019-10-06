Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Position in B&G Foods (BGS) Increased as Market Valuation Declined; Alexco Resource (AXU) Stake Maintained by Sprott Inc

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in B&G Foods Inc (BGS) by 71.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 29,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 71,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, up from 41,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in B&G Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 1.26 million shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 11/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES B&G FOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BG; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent; 09/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: BG Andrew J. Juknelis attends at the 54th Memorial Ceremony for Gen. Douglas MacArthur; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Alexco Resource Corp (AXU) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 165,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 68.32% . The hedge fund held 645,430 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 479,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Alexco Resource Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.99M market cap company. The stock increased 6.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 872,109 shares traded. Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEMKT:AXU) has risen 41.68% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AXU News: 12/04/2018 – Alexco Resources Names Karen McMaster to Board; 11/05/2018 – Alexco Resource 1Q Loss C$3.3M; 11/05/2018 – Alexco Resource 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Alexco Resource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/05/2018 – Alexco Reminds Shareholders of Voting Cut-Off for Upcoming Shareholders Meeting; 14/03/2018 ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP AXR.TO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 10/04/2018 – Alexco Environmental Group and Colorado Legacy Land LLC Partner to Cleanup Legacy Uranium Mining and Processing Sites in Central Colorado; 12/04/2018 – ALEXCO ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 (IJS) by 2,056 shares to 26,574 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 1.58 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Cos Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 19,740 shares to 467,729 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,610 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).