Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Increased Position in Loews (L) as Stock Value Rose; Adage Capital Partners Gp Trimmed Marathon Pete (MPC) Position as Valuation Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 62,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.01 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 481,982 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 34,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 991,360 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.33M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 1.79 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,254 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 482,800 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 2,504 shares. 6,000 were reported by Covington Capital Management. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 1.49% or 2.33 million shares. Heritage Invsts Management Corporation invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Lc has 0.03% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 10,142 shares. Creative Planning reported 7,569 shares. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 19.17 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 176,798 shares. Westpac Banking owns 21,593 shares. Glenmede Communications Na holds 981 shares. Donald Smith & Inc holds 0.92% or 498,993 shares.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 73,571 shares to 151,889 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 (IJS) by 5,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,630 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Value (VOE).

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What’s next for L Brands? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Tesla, Dickâ€™s, Nordstrom Rise Premarket; L Brands Falls – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Loews Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Loews Q2 improves on strength of CNA, Boardwalk Pipelines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 143,682 are owned by Tctc Holding Ltd Com. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd reported 33,167 shares stake. Strategic Global Advsr Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). North Star Asset reported 4,238 shares stake. Adell Harriman & Carpenter owns 104,170 shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.27% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Artisan Partners Partnership invested in 670,874 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Capwealth Limited Liability Company holds 41,461 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Martin Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.91% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 122,251 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 45,000 shares. Portolan Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.95% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ftb Incorporated accumulated 852 shares or 0% of the stock. 41,386 are held by Westwood Holding Gp. Invesco Ltd reported 4.40 million shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt holds 0.09% or 10,134 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.