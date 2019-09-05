Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Cut Its Stake in Methode Electronics (MEI) by $9.25 Million as Share Price Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined While Moller Financial Services Lowered Position

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Methode Electronics (MEI) by 35.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 330,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 595,763 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15 million, down from 926,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Methode Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 4.56% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.03. About 119,646 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA; 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 59.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 2,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $165.26. About 984,932 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70M and $223.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 35,062 shares to 62,581 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 131,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Financial invested in 0.37% or 7,668 shares. Plancorp Ltd Company stated it has 8,069 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Mad River Investors holds 0.35% or 1,894 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 1.07M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.33% or 420,000 shares. Sky Invest Gru Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.89% or 24,774 shares in its portfolio. Broderick Brian C owns 39,504 shares. Cim Mangement has invested 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sather Fincl Group Inc holds 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,291 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wharton Business Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,000 shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc has 101,230 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 117,666 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.28% or 3,905 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,050 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 16.14 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 202,294 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $91.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).