Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Upped International Business Machine (IBM) Stake by $1.80 Million; Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Gfs Advisors Lifted by $3.25 Million Its Stake

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 17,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,471 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79 million, up from 92,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $202.62. About 20.52 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $139.93. About 3.70M shares traded or 1.66% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Mgmt La invested in 22,553 shares or 3.29% of the stock. Park Circle accumulated 15,500 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru accumulated 29,334 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.04% or 278,028 shares. 13,559 were accumulated by Davis. Orrstown Services has 2.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.18% stake. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.06% or 4.83 million shares. Seatown Pte owns 54,000 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Primecap Management Co Ca reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cadinha & Communications Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Company, Georgia-based fund reported 4,402 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 45.68 million shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw, New York-based fund reported 229,686 shares.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 29,579 shares to 18,975 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,966 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

