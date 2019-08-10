Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Stake in Kroger Company (KR) Has Raised by $649,056 as Shares Declined; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Trimmed Its Stake

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 426,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 688,376 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.11M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.51M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Company (KR) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 27,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 128,515 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 101,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 8.09M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO OFFER MORE PRODUCTS THROUGH ITS VITACOST.COM BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Kroger into Accelerated Share Repurchase Pact With Goldman Sachs; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: CLICKLIST CUSTOMERS COME TO STORE MORE OFTEN; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 19/03/2018 – NYC Comptroller: Statement from NYC Comptroller Scott M. Stringer on Kroger’s Announcement to Cease Selling Firearms; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP ‘MULTI-YEAR PLAN WITH A LOT TO DO’; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Adj EPS 63c; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – ANNOUNCES $1.2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Ocado wins over sceptics and cheers investors with bumper Kroger deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0.08% or 1.06 million shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,619 shares. Cleararc Cap has 0.09% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Coho Prns Ltd invested in 2.73% or 4.92M shares. 150,992 are owned by Lpl Financial Llc. Globeflex Cap LP has 23,391 shares. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.11% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Paloma Management holds 0.01% or 10,863 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 2,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Shelton Management reported 1,316 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.64% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 64,688 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bank & Trust. Rbf Ltd Company invested in 30,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 3.14% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 475,328 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $71.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 928,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

